Harold Fox

December 19, 1932 — May 30, 2017

Harold Chipman Fox passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at his residence at Spring Gardens Assisted Living in St. George, Utah. He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Lehi Utah, the second of three children, to Edith Chipman and Harold M. Fox. His childhood years in Lehi were rich with lots of fun times with family and friends. He enjoyed family trips to the west desert, American Fork Canyon, and his uncle’s farm.

Harold graduated from Lehi High School in 1949 and attended Brigham Young University before being drafted in the U.S. Army. He served two years, part of that time in Italy. Returning home from the army he met Mary Aubie Weber who had moved to Lehi to attend Brigham Young University. They fell in love and were married Aug. 29, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Harold graduated from BYU in mechanical engineering. They lived in Salt Lake City while Harold worked for Hercules. When that job ended he took a job with Ling Temco Vought in Detroit and later worked for Ford Motor Company. While in Detroit he and Mary found time for golf, bridge, and travel. As a sideline, he took up deep sea diving. He explored the bottom of the Detroit River as well as spots in the Caribbean.

Family seemed too far away and in time they moved to American Fork, Utah, and Harold worked for Tooele Ordinance Depot. Upon retirement, they built a home in St. George, Utah, where they lived for 15 years.

Harold was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many priesthood positions including a member of the bishopric and a member of the high council. He and Mary also served a local mission for the Church. He was fun to be with and was loved by his nieces and nephews. His family and many friends will miss him. His wife, Mary, preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis (Keith) Frogley; brother, William (Patricia) Fox; and nine nieces and nephews.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at the Northbridge LDS Ward Chapel, 1080 West Arlington Street, Washington, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, at 9 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be Saturday at 3 p.m. in the American Fork City Cemetery, American Fork, Utah.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Spring Gardens Assisted Living for their loving care of Harold. A special thanks to good friend Tami Peterson, who served as a caretaker, companion, chauffeur, nurse, and confidant.