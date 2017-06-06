December 19, 1926 — May 30, 2017

Gai Graff Hunt passed peacefully away on May 30, 2017, in St. George, Utah, at the age of 90 surrounded by family. She was born to Clyde and Catherine Andrus Graff in St. George on Dec. 19, 1926. She was the oldest child and had four brothers whom she dearly loved.

Gai attended the St. George Elementary, Woodward Junior High, Dixie High School and graduated from Dixie Junior College. She loved the theater and was in many plays. She also sang in choruses and a quartet with close friends. When Royal Kay Hunt returned home from serving in World War II they renewed their acquaintance, fell in love and were married on Aug. 15, 1947. They left for Salt Lake a year or so later so that Royal could attend law school at the University of Utah. With Royal’s encouragement, Gai also attended the U. of U. and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.

Due to caring, loving friends in Stadium Village where they lived, they were brought into activity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were taught the gospel. Gai was sealed to Royal on Jan. 17, 1952. After Royal graduated, passed the Utah State Bar Exam and only 5 years of marriage, Royal was called on a 30 month LDS mission to Germany. Gai returned home to St. George to teach school while he was away. She had found her calling in teaching children, which she would always be passionate about. Gai later taught in the Granite School District for 16 years and loved every child she came in contact with.

They returned to Salt Lake where Royal practiced law and she had many opportunities to serve in the church and accepted each one, giving it her very best effort. Royal was called to preside over the West German Mission and she was to serve alongside him. They packed up their two young children they had adopted and set out for an experience of a lifetime. After 4 ½ years, they returned home to Salt Lake and were blessed to adopt one more baby.

In 1998 she and Royal served another mission to Mannheim, Germany. The missionaries and friends they met on both missions will always hold a special place in their hearts. Gai’s passions in life were her husband, family, her friends and the children of the world. Her service and dedication confirm her testimony of the truthfulness of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gai loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, and spent her life in His service until the end, accepting a call to serve in the Stake Primary Presidency at the age of 80.

They returned to St. George to take care of Gai’s father. Coming back home to the beloved red sand in her sandals after over 40 years away brought her great happiness. She knew she was where she should be, as many of her beloved friends and family had returned “home” also. Her loving family was her most prized possession. She loved to be with them anytime, anywhere as long as they were together. Gai was preceded in death by her loving husband, Royal; her parents; her mother-in-law, Hettie; her brother, Dale; and her great-grandson, Jordan. She is survived by her loving brothers: Bart (Teddy Sue), Scott (Shirlee) and Michael (Elizabeth).

Gai and Royal were blessed with three children: Jana (Craig) Burningham, Matt (Karen) Hunt and Tina Hunt, all of whom have been a great joy to their parents. They also have eight grandchildren: Amy (Mike) Corbell, Michelle (Aubrey Florence) Meik, Charlie Royal (Leslie) Hunt, Hillary (Morgan) Ethington, Elisha (Scott) Matthys, James (Shaylene) Jennings, Mallory (Austin) Klein, Kason Neubauer; and love their 18 great-grandchildren whom they will watch over from heaven.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 9, at 11:30 a.m. at the St. George LDS 4 th Ward Chapel, 449 S. 300 East, St. George, Utah.

at the St. George LDS 4 Ward Chapel, 449 S. 300 East, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., and on Friday prior to services from 9-11 a.m. at the church.

evening from at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., and prior to services from at the church. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our websitewww.metcalfmortuary.com.