Sears to close dozens of stores including one in St. George

Sears will reportedly close its store and auto center in St. George, probably in September.

Sears is planning to close 72 more stores, according to Business Insider. Two of the locations are in Utah, including the store and auto center in St. George at the Red Cliffs mall.

Business insider says, according to the internal list released Tuesday, that 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven auto centers will close in September.

The list shows a Sears store and auto center in St. George and a Kmart in Spanish Fork will close

The closures will bring Sears’ store count to about 1,200, down from 2,073 five years ago, Business Insider said.

