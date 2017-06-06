November 16, 1937 — June 4, 2017

Cleo Esther Matthews Isom, age 79, from Hurricane, Utah, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017, after a four year battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Virgin, Utah, the daughter of William Daniel and Lois Mary Earl Matthews. She married Thomas Emil Isom on Aug. 24, 1956, in Virgin, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple.

Cleo graduated from Hurricane High in 1956 and was a resident of Hurricane most of her adult life. She has been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings. She was a friend to all and especially enjoyed the 20 years spent with teenagers as a secretary at Hurricane High School.

Cleo was a wonderful cook, she kept an immaculate home and enjoyed spending time with her precious family. She recently said she was most proud of being married to her “one and only” husband for 60 years. Cleo was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Tom Isom of Hurricane, Utah; her daughter, Shanna (Jack) Britton of Alturas, California; three sons, Michael T. Isom (Lisa) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Steven P. Isom (Alayne) of Hurricane, Utah, Eric M. Isom (Kathy) of Ammon, Idaho; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul and Tony Matthews. Cleo is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lois Matthews; brother, Robin Matthews; and granddaughter, Melanie Britton.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 9, 11 a.m. at the Hurricane LDS Stake Center, 677 S. 700 West, Hurricane, Utah.

There will be a viewing prior to services Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will take place in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.