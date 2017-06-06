Woman uses pliers to pull son’s teeth in Walmart restroom

Photo by Dmitry Naumov/Hemera/Getty Images Plus; St. George News

PROVO (AP) — Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom in Cedar Hills. The woman was charged Monday with second-degree felony child abuse.

Prosecutors said that the 47-year-old woman – whose name is being withheld from this report to avoid identifying the child – bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from the store on April 2, then took them into the restroom and pulled two of her 7-year-old son’s teeth.

Police in American Fork, Utah, say the boy’s older brother heard the child screaming and got him out of the restroom.

Charging documents say the boy told his brother that one of the teeth was loose, but the other was only slightly loose. Prosecutors say the woman didn’t use any kind of anesthetic.

No attorney was immediately listed for her in court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

