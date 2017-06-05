Utahn appointed to US Fish and Wildlife Service

Former Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Director Greg Sheehan fly fishing on the Provo River in Utah, undated | Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Services, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has announced the appointment of Utahn Greg Sheehan to the newly-created position of Deputy Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Prior to his appointment, Sheehan, 54, served as director of the Utah Division of Wildlife Service. Sheehan has more than 25 years of experience with the State of Utah working in wildlife and natural resource management.

“We are grateful to have Greg Sheehan join our team and help lead USFWS as we advance a pro-conservation and more collaborative agenda at the Department,” Zinke said in a statement released Monday. “His experience and proven record in wildlife service as well as his organizational management skills will be an invaluable asset to the Service and the Department.”

Sheehan’s response, also provided in the Interior’s statement, reflects his enthusiasm for the opportunity to work at the federal level.

“I am thrilled to have an opportunity to work with Secretary Zinke and the great team at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” Sheehan said. “I look forward to helping promote the fish and wildlife resources in America through collaborative partnerships with states, local government, the sportsmen’s community, and others.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert released a statement congratulating Sheehan on his appointment.

“Greg has been a tremendous asset to the state of Utah for more than 25 years. Under his leadership Utah has led the nation in wildlife management, restoration and conservation. Greg is dedicated to the land he loves, and he leaves behind a significantly stronger Division of Wildlife Resources.”

Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Mike Styler had praise for Sheehan.

“Greg is leaving Utah’s wildlife in outstanding shape — even better than when he started. I’ve been so impressed with the way he builds partnerships and public support to benefit wildlife,” Styler said in a department press release.

Sheehan is a lifelong hunter, angler and aspiring wildlife photographer. Sheehan will begin his work at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in mid-June and will serve as the acting director until a director is nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The agency is tasked with enforcing federal wildlife laws, protecting endangered species and conserving wildlife habitat, among other responsibilities.

