St. George Area Chamber luncheon features director of innovation, solutions center

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Inspiration Luncheon Wednesday will feature Dr. Wayne Provost, director of the Innovation Guidance and Solutions Center for Dixie State University in St. George.

As director of the center, Provost helps students, faculty and the community through the patent process. His goal is to turn ideas into viable businesses for the students, faculty of Dixie State University and community members of St. George.

Provost graduated from the University of Utah and Georgetown University, and has always been active in the communities he has lived in. He was the Chairman for the Utah March of Dimes Walkathon for two years and Chairman of Walk America for the American Diabetes Association for the state of Utah.

He has served on the Board of Governors for the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce and the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

Provost has also served on several boards including Ballet West, FHP Health Care Hospital Board, and was a business adviser for Delta Airlines. He has donated medical patents to help pediatric cancer patients and has been an active member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

With his wife, Donna and daughter Emma, he founded Teens Kickin Cancer, a youth leadership program that helped children undergoing chemotherapy as well as as their families. Provost was nominated by the Salt Lake Jaycees for the Ten Outstanding Young Americans Award for his help in co-founding Project Realty in Salt Lake City. He received an honorable discharge, as an officer, in the U.S. Navy.

Provost has founded and co-founded over 12 different companies. Prior to moving to St. George, he was the chairman of Eco Log Lighters in Las Vegas and has served as the past chairman of the board for P5 Provider Pay and P5 E Health Services in Salt Lake.

Along with several other businesses he has started, Provist was also president of FHP Health Care Utah, president of FHP Health Care New Mexico, and chief operating officer for FHP Health Care Arizona.

He began his working career in Salt Lake City as a doctor of dental surgery, from which he retired in 1987. For the past 45 years, he has helped individuals turn their ideas into patents and productive businesses. He holds several patents and pending patents ranging from mechanical devices, dental devices, medical devices and software. He is presently assisting 60 individuals at Dixie State University and in the St. George community.

Event details

What : Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring Dr. Wayne Provost.

: Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring Dr. Wayne Provost. When : Wednesday, June 7. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins 12 p.m.

: Wednesday, June 7. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins 12 p.m. Where : Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 E., St. George.

: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 E., St. George. Cost: $15 per person; reservations are required. Register here.

$15 per person; reservations are required. Register here. More information: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce event webpage.

