3 car collision slows Red Cliffs Parkway for almost an hour

ST. GEORGE — Not paying attention to the road Monday caused a car driven by a Colorado City man to slam into the back of a pickup truck, which in turn rear-ended an SUV.

St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said that the three cars involved were a 2006 Infiniti, a 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup and a 2005 Land Rover.

“Apparently (the Infiniti driver) was driving eastbound on Red Cliffs, looked to the left for a little bit (and) didn’t notice traffic had stopped in front of him,” Hale said, adding that the Infiniti hit the back of the Toyota Tacoma hard enough to send it into the back of the Range Rover.

Injuries were reported to the couple in the Toyota Tacoma pickup, namely minor headaches and back pain, Hale said. Neither person was transported to the hospital. The Infiniti and Toyota were both towed from the scene, while the Range Rover sustained minor damage and was able to be driven away.

Hale issued a citation to the driver of the Infiniti for following too close. Traffic was slowed for almost an hour while officials cleaned up and investigated the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

