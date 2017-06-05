Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Artist of the Month: Patricia Nay

Image courtesy of Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, St. George News

MESQUITE — Patricia Nay is the featured artist at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery during the month of June. Nay’s medium of choice is polymer clay, making her one of three artists in the local area working with this medium.

Nay’s work will be on display through the end of June at the gallery, located at 15 W. Mesquite Boulevard in Mesquite. For more information call the Gallery at 702-346-1338.

Patricia Nay

Patricia has been drawing since she learned to use a pencil and to paint. She has been painting, sculpting and creating in some manner ever since.

Four children and the need for gainful employment did not allow Nay much time to pursue art, though she always found the time for a class here and there and lots of reading. She has always had a passionate appreciation of art in all its seemingly infinite forms.

Through the years, Nay has painted in oil, acrylic and watercolor. She has sold her work via various sources and developed her skills along the way. Since she retired at 70, she has had the time to experiment with new ideas and has focused completely on creating with polymer clay in a new concept – doing pictures, or, as it is being called these days, “Wall Art in Polymer Clay.”

Nay uses colored polymer clay, mixing colors of clay together to create her own palette, as determined by each picture. There is no paint involved. She uses palette knives and other small tools to apply the clay to the substrate on which she chooses to work. After the picture is complete, it is baked. Any surface that can withstand the baking process (which is normally set at 265°) can be used as a substrate. After curing in this manner, her art is suitable for display either indoors or outdoors.

Nay said she has found that working in this medium is the most exciting and delightful exploration of possibilities she has experienced in any art medium.

“It has truly taught me the meaning of really having fun,” Nay said.

Event details

What: Featured artist Patricia Nay.

When: Now through Friday, June 30.

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Boulevard, Mesquite, Nevada.

Details: For more information, call the gallery at 702-346-1338.

