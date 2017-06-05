Truck rolls near Sand Hollow seriously injuring passenger

A Toyota Tundra sits inoperable in the brush after a rollover at Sand Hollow State Park, Utah, June 4, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

HURRICANE — A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when the vehicle she was in took a corner too fast, veered off the road and rolled at Sand Hollow State Park.

Park rangers responded to the incident involving a silver Toyota Tundra at approximately 8 p.m. on the northbound lane of a park road running along the west side of Sand Hollow Reservoir.

“Based off of witness accounts, the individual was driving very fast, took the corner too fast, overcorrected and rolled once,” state park Ranger Stephen Studebaker said.

The woman sitting in the front passenger seat was reportedly ejected from the truck and was seriously injured. She was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George in serious condition.

A witness said one other person was injured, suffering a broken nose. No other serious injuries were reported.

“Speed is definitely a factor,” Studebaker said. “The driver will be cited. Charges are still pending.”

Skid marks were visible on the asphalt where the high-speed turn occurred, leading off the roadway and into the brush where the truck took out a portion of a barbed wire fence.

The truck landed upright after rolling and sustained heavy damage. It was towed away from the scene in inoperable condition.

Hurricane City Police were on hand to help with the investigation and to conduct traffic in the area.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews