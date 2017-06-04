Reisbeck, Meti go long to win Utah long drive titles

The 13th Annual Ahern Rentals Utah State Long Drive Championship at Coral Canyon Golf Course, Washington, Utah. | Photo courtesy Devin Dixon

ST. GEORGE – Ryan Reisbeck and Phillis Meti had the top drives of the day in the men’s and women’s open divisions at the 13th annual Ahern Rentals Utah State Long Drive Championship at Coral Canyon Golf Course Saturday.

Reisbeck was the overall men’s open winner, striking the longest ball of the day at 404 yards. In the finals, Reisbeck went for 401 yards, edging runner-up Maurice Allen’s 393-yard strike by just eight yards.

“It was a fantastic finish, one of the best we’ve had in years,” event organizer and officiator Devon Dixon said. “All the winners in the different divisions went long. It was a good year for the long drive. We had a lot of fun and some incredible competitors.”

Aaron Harris was third in the open division, hitting the ball 379 yards, while former long drive champ Ben Tuaone was fourth at 374. Last year’s champ, Logan Leavitt, finished seventh with a long drive of 359 yards.

Meti ran away with the women’s open gold medal, striking the ball 324 yards, some 57 yards further than second-place finisher Katie Ford. Ellie Johnson was third in the women’s open division. Meti had an impressive 356-yard drive in qualifying on Friday.

Carson Jones won the “local amateurs” division by hitting the ball 356 yards, just three yards ahead of Day 1 leader Harris. Kyle Chappy was third in the division with a hit of 347 yards.

In the 40+ division, Brian Pavlet took first at 347 yards and Pavlet also reigned in the 50+ division by going even further at 359 yards. Mark Frampton placed second in both categories.

In the 60+ division, Mike Kiefer edged Larry Swenson 301-298 in the finals.

Among the youth drivers, Jack Phillips won the boys 17-under division at 311 yards, with Merrick winning the boys 14-under at 265 yards. For the girls, Kenzie Owens won the 14-under division with a drive of 237 yards.

