First week of Summer Games concludes with plenty of gold

Utah Summer Games, Karate, Cedar City, UT, June 3, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – The first Saturday of the 32nd annual Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games is complete as athletes competed for gold in both individual and team sports at various venues throughout Cedar City and St. George.

Some of the events handing out gold medals Saturday include horseshoes, pickle ball, archery, youth (high school) basketball, karate and trap shooting.

The hometown Canyon View team beat Pine View in the boys varsity gold medal game in the Centrum Arena on the campus of Southern Utah University, one of the many results from a full day of competition.

The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games celebrates excellence in the human spirit and healthy lifestyles through extraordinary sporting events and competition. Kicking off the Games will be the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, June 8, at 8:30 p.m. in the Southern Utah University Eccles Coliseum and will feature the athlete’s march, live entertainment, and fireworks.

The Utah Summer Games attracts athletes of all ages and skill level from across the western United States to compete in nearly 40 different sporting events. Since 1986, this event has been conducted in Cedar City with an average total of 9,600 participants, 50,000 spectators, and 1,000 volunteers in attendance each year.

Prior to the Opening Ceremony and new this year is a free Summer Block Party, sponsored by the KSL Read Today Initiative. The block party will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 8 in front of the SUU Centrum on 800 West. There will be food trucks, face painting, games and prizes

St. George News photographer Robert Hoppie was at the Miller Summer Games and captured this photo gallery Saturday.

