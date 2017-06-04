June ‘Concert in the Park’ features renowned acoustic duo

Acoustic duo Joy and Eric will be performing June 12 at Vernon Worthen Park, in St. George | Publicity photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Famed acoustic duo Joy and Eric will entertain concertgoers with their “modern” acoustic music, sparse, recognizable melodies, clear vocals and complex guitar work in Vernon Worthen Park in the heart of St. George June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

This duo’s free performance of rock, pop, country, soul, bluegrass and reggae will be the third in this year’s “Concert in the Park” series running April-September on the second Monday of each month.

Joy and Eric have been asked to open for, tour and play with such notable acts as: The Average White Band, The Neville Brothers, Eric Johnson, Ben Harper, Jack Johnson, Leon Russell, Natalie Cole, The Dave Matthews Band, Coldplay, Smash Mouth, Hall And Oates, The Moody Blues, Chicago, Steve Miller Band, Al Green, Bruce Hornsby, and many more.

The “Concert in the Park” series is sponsored by the city with funding from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, the state and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Friends and families are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and food to enjoy the concert in “park seating” fashion. For more information call telephone 435-627-4525.

Event details

What: Concert in the Park featuring Joy and Eric.

When: Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St. George.

Cost: Free

