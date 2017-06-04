June ‘Concert in the Park’ features renowned acoustic duo

Written by Ric Wayman
June 4, 2017
Acoustic duo Joy and Eric will be performing June 12 at Vernon Worthen Park, in St. George | Publicity photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Famed acoustic duo Joy and Eric will entertain concertgoers with their “modern” acoustic music, sparse, recognizable melodies, clear vocals and complex guitar work in Vernon Worthen Park in the heart of St. George June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

This duo’s free performance of rock, pop, country, soul, bluegrass and reggae will be the third in this year’s “Concert in the Park” series running April-September on the second Monday of each month.

Joy and Eric have been asked to open for, tour and play with such notable acts as: The Average White Band, The Neville Brothers, Eric Johnson, Ben Harper, Jack Johnson, Leon Russell, Natalie Cole, The Dave Matthews Band, Coldplay, Smash Mouth, Hall And Oates, The Moody Blues, Chicago, Steve Miller Band, Al Green, Bruce Hornsby, and many more.

The “Concert in the Park” series is sponsored by the city with funding from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, the state and the National Endowment for the Arts. 

Friends and families are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and food to enjoy the concert in “park seating” fashion. For more information call telephone 435-627-4525.

Event details

  • What: Concert in the Park featuring Joy and Eric.
  • When: Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St. George.
  • Cost: Free

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Arts & Entertainment, Events, LifeTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply