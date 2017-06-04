Red flag advisory warns of critical fire danger in Southern Nevada

Stock image | St. George News

SOUTHERN NEVADA — The National Weather Service is warning of critical fire danger in Southern Nevada with a red flag warning in effect Sunday afternoon until evening.

Increasing southwest winds will combine with continued hot and dry conditions the through the early evening hours to create ideal fire weather.

Affected area

The warning covers south-central Nevada in the areas of Lincoln County, Ely, Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas, Sheep Range and Spring Mountains.

Timing

Winds will increase Sunday afternoon and remain gusty into the early evening hours with southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of up to 35 to 40 mph. Humidity values will generally be in the 10 to 15 percent range in the afternoon.

Impacts

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Precautions

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The following fire safety tips, previously published by St. George News in 2013, were offered by Washington County Emergency Services for fire prevention:

Make sure you can legally burn in your area. Check with local authorities and obtain a permit.

Check the weather before you light a fire. High winds, high temperatures and low humidity radically intensify fire.

Choose a safe burning site away from trees or bushes, buildings or other flammable fuels.

Have means, like water or an extinguisher, to douse your fire quickly.

Stay with your fire. Don’t leave it unattended.

Don’t burn garbage, waste, construction debris, plastic, foam, rubber or other offensive substances.

Don’t throw lighted material, including cigarettes, from vehicles.

Use fireworks with caution, obey fireworks laws and don’t use illegal fireworks.

Always extinguish the fire completely before you leave it.

Never park on, or drive through, dry grass.

Be careful with the use of heat or spark generating tools or ATVs.

If you live in a wildland interface area, be prepared for wildfire.

Provide for defensible space around your home and out buildings.

Have a wildfire action plan for your family.

Have your important documents and disaster kits ready to go in an emergency.

Leave early if a fire threatens your neighborhood.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.