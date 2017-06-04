No Filter: Summit Rock

FEATURE — It’s that time of year again and the race is on across St. George to find the Summit Athletic Club Summit Rock. Co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair are joined in this episode of the “No Filter Show” by Canyon Media’s “95.9 The Hawk” radio hosts Peter Gunn and Gina Briones as they comb through the clues and get to the bottom of the search that has everyone turning into savvy rock hunters.

Sponsored by The Summit Athletic Club and Canyon Media, the contest is an elaborate riddle meant to provide enjoyment and also exercise — after all it is sponsored by one of Southern Utah’s premier athletic training establishments.

The search gets the whole city abuzz searching for the rock.

Three rocks worth up to $10,000 each are hidden throughout St. George over the course of a few weeks and clues to help hunters find the rocks are read at 8:15 a.m. Monday-Friday on Canyon Media’s “Planet 94.1-105.1” radio. Clues can also be found by downloading the “Planet 94.1” app. There is even a Facebook group page dedicated to discussing the clues.

If the rock is found while the searcher is wearing an official “Find the Summit Rock” T-shirt, the rock is worth $10,000. If the rock is found by someone not wearing the shirt, the rock is worth $5,000. T-shirts are $10 and can be purchased at The Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 South, St. George, just off River Road.

The T-shirt purchase is also good for free entry to the River Road Summit location until June 30.

The first Summit Rock was found Friday by Callie Fielding; but not to worry, there are still two more chances to win.

Listen to “Planet 94.1” starting Monday at 8:15 a.m. when a new search will begin for a new rock in a new location with new clues to follow.

A full list of rules and regulations can be found here.

Happy hunting!

