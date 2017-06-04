Habitat for Humanity honors donors and volunteers

Recipients of affiliate award from Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah presented at its "Donor and Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon." St. George, Utah, May 25, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah recently recognized S&S Homes as the ecumenical Christian ministry’s Partner of the Year at a “Donor and Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon” for their quarterly contributions representing a percentage of home sales.

Habitat also honored three volunteers from among more than 200 who regularly assist at its ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement discount outlet; help construct a Habitat house; or who participate in any of a number of “A Brush With Kindness” projects completed annually for qualified homeowners.

“S & S Homes is very honored to have received Habitat’s Partner of the Year award.” Wendy Brown, representative of S & S Realty Solutions said.

Sara Carlquist was named ReStore Volunteer of the Year for her amazing customer service and cheerful attitude.

“Sara is and will always be a part of our Habitat family and she is everything we love about our ReStore Volunteers,” ReStore manager Tat Chan said. “We get so much more done with volunteers like her.”

The Habitat affiliate honored Steve Sorensen and Tony Lewis, who have made a significant difference during this year while Habitat is constructing its 22nd house in Washington County. Sorensen and Lewis were recognized for their ongoing support of the affiliate’s construction manager and their willingness to share construction skills to teach other volunteers.

“We couldn’t have done this without their help, it’s great to honor amazing volunteers,” Construction Manager Marc Hatch said.

Habitat for Humanity appreciates all donors, big and small who help keep their mission of everyone in Washington County living in safe, affordable housing, it stated in its news release.

At the appreciation luncheon, Lil Barron, director of community engagement, highlighted Habitat’s “Fam Club,” a group of supporters who each donate at least $5 a month to Habitat.

“If 5,000 people donated the equivalent of one large coffee or one sandwich a month to Habitat,” Barron said, “we would be able to build three new homes a year in a community where there is a serious lack of affordable housing.”

A pin was given to each club member and others were challenged to join.

Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah strives to provide safe, decent, affordable housing for qualified low-income families who would otherwise not be able to buy a home. Working with volunteers, families, corporations, congregations and donors the organization works to create a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

For more information about the volunteer opportunities or the programs of Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Utah, go to Habitat of Southwest Utah’s website, visit them at 835 S. Bluff St., St. George, or call telephone 435-674-7669.

