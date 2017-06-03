Smoke from fire at Santa Clara home seen for miles

SANTA CLARA — A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles Saturday as old tires and car parts in a side yard of a Santa Clara home burst into flame.

Ivins fire chief Brad Hannig was first on the scene at 2930 West Windmill Drive. He said the resident’s neighbors had their hoses out, trying to keep the fire under control with water.

“It looks like the resident had some tires and chemicals stored up next to the fence,” Hannig said. “Unknown what truly caused the fire at this time.”

Hannig said the fire, which was reported just before 1 p.m. was under control in a very short time. But the plume of smoke rising from the burning tires could be seen for miles, as evidenced by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy, who was heard on a police radio as saying he saw the smoke in Ivins.

Damage was limited to the tires, chemicals and car parts stored in the side yard, plus some fire and smoke damage to the fence. No damage to the home or anywhere beyond that side yard was reported.

There were no injuries in the incident. Units from Santa Clara and Ivins Fire departments along with a unit from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders plus personal observation and may not contain the full scope of findings.

