Body found at Zion National Park identified

Written by Mori Kessler
June 3, 2017
The main canyon in Zion National Park, taken from the Angels Landing Trail, Oct. 5, 2014 | Photo by Don Gilman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A body discovered in Zion National Park Wednesday has been identified by park officials. They believe the cause of death to be self-inflicted.

The body has been identified as a 23-year-old man from San Diego, California, the National Park Service said in a short statement Saturday.

“The cause of death was blunt force trauma from a fall of approximately 500 feet, ruled suicide,” NPS officials said in the statement.

The name of the individual involved is not being released.

The body was found by park rangers at the base of the Great Arch Wednesday evening after they were alerted to the presence of an abandoned vehicle in the area of the Canyon Overlook Trail earlier that day.

The body was recovered Thursday morning with the aid of a helicopter.

The last death reported in Zion National Park was in March, when a hiker fell from Angel’s Landing.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply