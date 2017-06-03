Police: Road rage suspected in fatal crash

A Chevrolet Monte Carlo is badly damaged following a fatal collision that police say possibly involved road rage, American Fork, Utah, June 1, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are investigating a possible incident of road rage after a man died in a crash on Interstate 15 Thursday.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m. on northbound I-15 near American Fork involving a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo and two other vehicles.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, 38-year-old Joshua Robertson of Murray, died at the scene.

For an unknown reason, Robertson veered off the road to the right then overcorrected to the left, sending the car across all lanes of traffic where it hit a black Chevrolet pickup truck, according to a news release issued by Utah Highway Patrol.

Robertson then continued to veer left where he hit the concrete center barrier. He was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the car. As the car bounced off the barrier, it hit a third vehicle traveling in the car pool lane, the news release states.

“Impairment is not suspected as a cause, but troopers are looking into a possible road rage incident between Robertson and another driver,” the news release states.

No other injuries were reported.

Under Utah law, incidents of road rage have the potential to fall under a number of violations, traffic or otherwise, such as reckless driving, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, all carrying stiff penalties with potential jail time and fines.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

