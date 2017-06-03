Nevada legislature takes serious look at tearing down Lake Powell’s Glen Canyon Dam

Lake Powell, Arizona. Undated | Stock image, St. George News

CARSON CITY, Nev. — For boaters and tourist businesses in southeastern Utah, draining Lake Powell would be a disaster. But for environmentalists and those who rely on water from Lake Mead, it might be a dream.

The two sides faced off in Carson City, Nevada on May 17 in a meeting of the Nevada Senate Committee on Natural Resources.

They were discussing Assembly Joint Resolution 4, which would have called on the federal government to study Colorado River water management, including the possibility of draining Lake Powell and destroying the Glen Canyon Dam.

The Salt Lake City based non-profit, the Glen Canyon Institute, was on hand to testify in favor taking down the dam.

“In no uncertain terms, the Glen Canyon Dam is one of the most environmentally destructive projects in our nation’s history,” said Eric Belken, executive director of the Institute.

Written by MAX ROTH, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station