Nevada legislature takes serious look at tearing down Lake Powell’s Glen Canyon Dam

CARSON CITY, Nev. — For boaters and tourist businesses in southeastern Utah, draining Lake Powell would be a disaster. But for environmentalists and those who rely on water from Lake Mead, it might be a dream.
The two sides faced off in Carson City, Nevada on May 17 in a meeting of the Nevada Senate Committee on Natural Resources.
They were discussing Assembly Joint Resolution 4, which would have called on the federal government to study Colorado River water management, including the possibility of draining Lake Powell and destroying the Glen Canyon Dam.
The Salt Lake City based non-profit, the Glen Canyon Institute, was on hand to testify in favor taking down the dam.
“In no uncertain terms, the Glen Canyon Dam is one of the most environmentally destructive projects in our nation’s history,” said Eric Belken, executive director of the Institute.
Written by MAX ROTH, Fox13Now.com
What am I missing here? How can Nevada destroy a dam that is not in Nevada? The last time I looked, Glen Canyon Dam was in Arizona. Did they move it?
I also thought that this was an issue settled years ago, in court. Is this legitimate, or just a bunch of knuckleheads looking for some bucks and some publicity?
Newsflash: The Utah and AZ legislature are convening to block Nevada and their silly idea of removing Glen Canyon Dam !
Where would the Trillion dollars (or more) come from to remove this dam with all the EPA regulations we currently have in place ?
Who pays to sandblast stain on 3000 miles of shoreline ? And more EPA regs.
What would cost be to restore lake footprint back to original state before lake was filling up? A Trillion more, plus more regs.
What about lost hydro-electric power generation ? Put solar and wind power in its place ?
Removing dam is by far the stupidest idea ever introduced in any state government session !
Crazy question , but if the Lake is in Utah & the dam in Arizona
How does the Nevada legislature have any authority ?
Even it it filled Mead again , it would only be a few years until Vegas over development had it down to 1075 ‘ again .