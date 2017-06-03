Responders rescue man trapped for 5 days on Black Hill

Numerous police officers, firefighters and paramedics carry a severely dehydrated man up Black Hill Saturday, June 3, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was rescued after a customer at a nearby gas station heard calls for help coming from hundreds of yards away on the Black Hill Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the south side of the Black Hill, past the end of the runway located at the old St. George Municipal Airport.

A customer shopping at Maverik on Hilton Drive thought he heard someone yelling for help from the direction of the hill, St. George Police Lt. Joseph Hartman said.

Using high-powered binoculars, the customer began to scan the side of the mountain and was able to see someone situated in the middle of the lava rocks and called 911.

“We found him extremely dehydrated and in need of help,” Hartman said, “and he told us he’d been up here for at least five days.”

Resoponders from St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance were called in to assist in the rescue of the man. Upon arrival firefighters dropped ropes down the side of the hill to where the man was being assisted by police and bicycle patrol officers.

The man told officers he was unable to continue hiking because of exhaustion and that he had remained stranded in the area for five days.

Firefighters and paramedics made their way down, and once they reached the man, he was given IV fluids due to severe dehydration and exposure before he was carried to the top of the hill in a Stokes basket and loaded into a waiting ambulance.

The man was then transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

"That's not uncommon for us, these paramedics will typically get right in there and help us," Hartman said.

“That’s not uncommon for us, these paramedics will typically get right in there and help us,” Hartman said.

Officers from the St. George Police Department, including bicycle patrol officers, the St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and assisted in the rescue.

