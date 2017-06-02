Utah Million Hearts Coalition recognizes 2 Intermountain Healthcare clinics in Southern Utah

IHC clinics honored

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Million Hearts Coalition recently recognized Intermountain Healthcare’s Sunset Clinic in St. George and Cedar City Clinic in Cedar City with Excellence in Blood Pressure Control awards.

With only 46 clinics recognized statewide, this achievement demonstrates continual dedication to proper blood pressure control for patients. Intermountain Sunset Clinic was among those receiving the Silver Award, Intermountain Cedar City Clinic among those receiving the Coalition’s Gold Award.

“The award recognizes the hard work and dedication these clinics made to meet the highest standards of clinical blood pressure care,” Kelly Robinson, Utah Million Hearts Coalition spokesperson, said. “More Utah providers, like the Sunset and Cedar City clinics, are taking blood pressure measurement and control to the next level by using evidence-based strategies to help patients keep blood pressure down – a strong sign that we’re making progress in preventing heart attacks and strokes and prioritizing patient care.”

Nearly 1 in 3 American adults has hypertension, also known as high blood pressure. Only half have it under control, putting them at greater risk of developing heart disease or stroke – two of the leading causes of death in the U.S.

To achieve the award, Intermountain’s Sunset Clinic and Cedar City Clinic shared control data with the Coalition and highlighted successful strategies and best practices they adopted. These clinics have helped their adult patients control their blood pressure by doing the following:

Making blood pressure measurement accuracy a priority.

Using evidence-based guidelines and protocols for high blood pressure diagnosis.

Continually training staff on correct measurement protocols.

Using team-based care to improve patient engagement.

Implementing the use of electronic health records that include patient reminders and visit summaries.

Staying engaged with patients by offering support and educational tools.

Clinics that would like additional information about applying for the award next year can contact Audrie Frehner, health educator at the Southwest Utah Public Health Department by calling telephone 435-986-2567 or emailing afrehner@swuhealth.org.

