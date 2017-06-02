Speed limit increased on certain St. George roads

The southeast end of Mall Drive, St. George, Utah, April 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Motorists will now be able to drive a little faster – and legally at that – down certain roads in St. George.

The St. George Police Department announced Friday that the speed limits on 3050 East, Mall Drive and 1450 South at its east end have been increased to 40 mph.

Other roads with raised speed limits include:

Horseman Park Road at its east end to a new roadway at 3000 East is now 35 mph.

450 North between 3050 East and 2450 East has been bumped to 30 mph.

The Police Department encourages motorists to drive safely and pay attention to the posted speed limits.





