Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide incident

ST. GEORGE – Two people are reported dead in a possible homicide-suicide incident Friday out of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service dispatch received a report of two dead persons near the Wahweap Swim Beach parking area of the Glen Canyon NRA around 6 a.m. Friday.

National Park Service rangers, as well as deputies from the Coconino County and Kane County sheriff’s offices responded to the incident and found the bodies of a 37-year-old man and 25-year-old woman.

“The two were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” according to the press release. The bodies have been identified as Page, Arizona, residents Raelle Begay and Matthew Franklin.

The incident is currently under investigation as a possible homicide-suicide.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Examiner’s Office are involved in the investigation due to the closeness of the event to the Utah-Arizona border. Their efforts are being coordinated with the Coconino Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service.

