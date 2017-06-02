Driver overcorrects into path of semi, leading to collision

The aftermath of a collision that occurred between a semitractor-trailer and a pickup truck on Interstate 15 near Exit 2, Washington County, Utah, June 2, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer collided with a truck as the truck’s driver drifted off the roadway and overcorrected into the semi’s lane beneath the Exit 2 overpass on Interstate 15 Friday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the crash at approximately 8 p.m. on northbound I-15.

“The pickup truck had drifted off the right side of the road, and when they came back on the road, they overcorrected, and when they overcorrected, they went in front of the semi,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lacy said.

As the collision occurred, the semi driver drove into the median and slammed into a guardrail, Lacy said, before coming to rest beneath the overpass.

The pickup truck appeared to have been pushed forward by the semi and landed upside down.

Only minor injuries were reported among everyone involved in the crash, Lacy said.

The pickup truck was severely damaged and appeared to be in totaled condition. The semi also sustained heavy damage to its front end. Wreckers were dispatched to tow both vehicles.

As the incident occurred off of the roadway, traffic was slowed but flowed without delay.

Whether citations would be issued was undetermined at the time this report was taken.

St. George Police and St. George Fire also responded to the scene of the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

