Harold Engebretsen

December 14, 1949 — May 30, 2017

Harold W. Engebretsen, of St. George, Utah, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in his home after the end stages of Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy. He was born Dec. 14, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, to Frank and Vicky (Atlas) Engebretsen. He married Kathryn Lee Jaquish on Aug. 18, 1978, in Manti, Utah.

Harold was raised in Chicago, where he participated in The Flying Dutchmen Drum and Bugle Corp and Sea Scouts during his years attending Lindblom High School. After graduating from High School, Harold attended college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Harold took time out from his schooling to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Alabama-Florida Mission.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science in 1976. He later earned his Master’s Degree in Food Science from Brigham Young University in 1980 and was only a few credits shy of a Ph.D. from North Carolina University when he was recruited to work in Salina, Kansas, at the Tony’s Pizza Factory, a subsidiary of Schwan’s Sales Enterprises.

Harold had a career in Food Science, working nearly 20 years for Schwan’s. He was the Director of Product Development for years. Harold and his department developed and improved many of the food products for Schwan’s, including Tony’s frozen pizzas, as well as other food products. Harold was well-respected in his field. After leaving the company in 1996, Harold and Kathy relocated their family to St. George, Utah. Harold did independent consulting for several years and his career allowed him to travel the world.

Harold and Kathy raised five children, mostly while they lived in Salina, Kansas, but also after their move to St. George, Utah. Harold was an active dad and he enjoyed attending his children’s sports events, performances and activities.

After retiring from consulting, Harold began to teach as an adjunct professor at Dixie State University, teaching an Introduction to Biology lab class for over a decade. He was loved and respected by both his students and the other instructors.

Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Norman (Debbie); and his wife, Kathryn Jaquish Engebretsen. He is survived by his brothers, Tony (Ann) Norkus of Mokena, Illinois; Tom (Mary) Engebretsen; and his sister, Sally (Charlie) Kaminski of Mokena, Illinois. He is also survived by his five children: Amy (Larry) Mockridge of Henderson, Nevada; Kristen Engebretsen of Takoma Park, Maryland; Michael (Michelle) Engebretsen, of Portland, Oregon; Sam (Linda) Engebretsen of Washington, Utah; and Charles Engebretsen of St. George, Utah. There are eight grandchildren: Mercedes Blad, Chandler Blad and Katelynn Blad, of Henderson, Nevada; Sofia Ayala, of Takoma Park, Maryland; Lily Engebretsen of Washington, Utah; Ethan, Logan and Xander Mockridge of Henderson, Nevada.

Funeral services

Harold’s Memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 6, with a viewing from 10-10:45 a.m. and services beginning at 11 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 1222 E Brigham Rd, St. George, Utah, 84790, followed by a luncheon at 12 p.m. for family, friends, and neighbors.

Harold will be buried in a family plot next to his wife at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on S. Hill St. in Athens, Tennessee, later in June.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Howard Chamberlain and the caregivers of Sun Tree Hospice Care, and the Bloomington Hills LDS 3rd Ward for Harold’s excellent end of life care.

As Harold and his wife Kathy were lifelong learners and educators, the family suggests that donations be made in their memory to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund: give.lds.org/pef

