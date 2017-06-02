Human remains found near Arizona Strip

Written by Cody Blowers
June 2, 2017
Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Arizona Strip, Arizona, July 7, 2016 | Photo by Michael Durrant, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Human remains were discovered approximately 45 miles south of St. George in Mohave County, Arizona, Thursday.

At approximately 2 p.m. deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area in the desert near County Road 101 at mile post 22, Trish Carter, the Mohave County Sheriff’s public information specialist, said in an email Friday.

Mohave County, Arizona, County Road 101 is also known as Mud Mountain Road.

Map of Mud Mountain in Mohave County Arizona | Image courtesy of Google Earth, St. George News

Deputies were dispatched after the remains were found by a Mohave County employee who reported the discovery to authorities.

Upon arrival deputies recovered the remains which included the lower half of a human jaw and “some long bones,” Carter said in the email.

The remains were sent to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office where identification and autopsy results are pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

