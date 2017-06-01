Rosalie Frandsen

May 8, 1941 — May 28, 2017

Rosalie Thomasene Rees Frandsen went to Heaven on May 28, 2017. She passed away peacefully with her husband and family by her side. Rosalie was born on May 8, 1941, to Ina Eva Monroe and Thomas Edison Rees. She was the youngest of five children.

From the beginning, she was devoted to helping people. She worked as an LPN at Primary Children’s Hospital where she shared her love of bright colors with the children. She met Neldon Frandsen on a blind date and later married him in the Salt Lake LDS Temple in 1965. Rosalie had three kids who she loved dearly and was well-known for the phrase “Wait until your father gets home.” She was always there for her family and close friends. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has an infallible faith.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Neldon; son, Richard (Connie) Frandsen; daughters: Irene (Jaron) Behunin and Nalene Frandsen; grandchildren: Amanda (Jared) Romero, Troy Behunin, Brittny Gier, Cortnie Frandsen, Sadie Behunin, CJ Frandsen, Hayden Stutz and Zachary Frandsen; and brother, Norman Rees. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ina and Thomas; brother, Glen Rees; and sisters: Mildred Rees and Jewel Travis.

We will remember your love always.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to services from 6-7 p.m. at the mortuary.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Estates Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, Utah.

