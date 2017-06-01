Right On: Obama Was Right, Trump Is Wrong on International Trade

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — I seldom agreed with Obama but on international trade, he was on target.

In contrast, Trump is dead wrong. So were Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Obama’s administration negotiated the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement with 11 Pacific Rim countries. The U.S. insisted on environmental, patent and labor protections in addition to lowering tariffs.

I am in favor of the TPP and similar multinational pacts. Call me a global elitist if you will, but international trade is a critical component of our modern economy.

Following World War II, agreements of this kind fostered global prosperity. For example the Kennedy Round in the 1960s was a huge success.

No country has benefitted more than the United States from increasingly free worldwide trade. Our products and services and the companies that provide them span the globe today. One measure of trade’s benefit to the United States is the controversial $2.1 trillion in cash earned by U.S. companies overseas.

Populist rhetoric in the last election cycle has given international trade an undeserved bad name. Sanders forced Hillary Clinton to disavow the TPP that she helped negotiate while serving as Secretary of State.

Trump’s election was due in no small part to his “America First” trade bashing. His populist message resonated with voters worried about their economic future. If elected, he promised to abandon TPP and restore manufacturing jobs.

Hoping to restore these jobs, Trump proposes to isolate our economy from the powerful worldwide market forces that foster innovation, greater efficiency, and new products and services. He’s on a fool’s errand.

Philosopher and theologian Michael Novak in his seminal book “The Spirit of Democratic Capitalism,” called free markets “a force of nature.” Attempts to use the government’s powers to stymie them invariably fail. Ask the Russians, Cubans and Venezuelans.

I agree with the liberal web site Salon that Trump’s showboating efforts to convince Carrier Corp. to keep jobs in the country was a public relations stunt and a bad precedent.

It is a fact that American workers have been displaced by foreign workers as trade has opened up new sources. Nonetheless our economy is three times as big as it was in 1990 and manufacturing output has doubled in the last three decades. U.S. exports of goods and services have quadrupled over the past 25 years.

Automation has a far bigger impact than trade on American workers. To those who champion tariff barriers to protect jobs I ask, do you also oppose automation to protect jobs?

Would you bring back hand crafted automobiles to replace assembly lines? Are you “all in” for legions of file clerks shuffling paper records? How about replacing the backhoe with picks and shovels?

These jobs of the past and thousands like them have been mechanized, automated and computerized, eliminating millions of jobs. Yet we are close to full employment today.

Renowned economist Joseph Schumpeter called this process “creative destruction.” Jobs, companies and entire industries evolve or die as their products are no longer in demand. Think wood burning stoves replaced by gas and electric cook tops.

New companies arise, providing products and services often undreamed of in prior years. Think Apple, Amazon and Uber.

Foreign workers impact American jobs in another way. Talented immigrants with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills fill many U.S. jobs. In 2014, 13 percent of our population was foreign born while over 21 percent of STEM workers were foreign born.

Over half of today’s 44 startup companies valued at a billion dollars or more were founded by immigrants.

How did this happen? As a country, we are failing to produce enough STEM graduates. Hundreds of thousands of STEM jobs are unfilled.

Foreign-born workers fill some of this gap. The alternative: even more unfilled positions here while these workers start competing companies in other countries.

Some native-born STEM workers complain that immigrants will work for lower salaries, putting downward pressure on all STEM salaries. Downward pressure, if it exists, is more than balanced by companies competing to fill open jobs, putting upward pressure on salaries.

When any country pretends to “protect its workers” by creating trade and immigration barriers, it is in fact catering to a small number of industries and workers. The result is artificially higher prices paid by all consumers – in effect a tax on you and me – to save jobs and shareholders in industries with political clout. This kind of protectionism eventually collapses.

I empathize with those whose jobs are impacted by imports, automation or immigrants. We have a collective responsibility to help these people transition to new work in our dynamic, ever-changing economy. We can do so without penalizing our standard of living with protectionist trade barriers.

So what does all this have to do with Southern Utah? Plenty as it turns out.

Chances are good that you have many items in your home that were produced in another country: electronics, kitchen gadgets, clothing and likely the device that you’re using to read this column.

Consider your own purchases. Identical items lie side by side on a store shelf, one costing $5 made in China, the other costing $8 made in the U.S. Identical blouses hang on a rack, one costing $19 made in Bangladesh, the other costing $29 made in the U.S. How many of us willingly pay substantially more for an otherwise identical item? How many make purchase decisions based on country of origin?

Rest in peace, TPP. We’ll be worse off without you.

