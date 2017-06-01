Park rangers discover body at Zion’s Great Arch

The main canyon in Zion National Park, taken from the Angels Landing Trail, Oct. 5, 2014 | Photo by Don Gilman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A dead body was recovered in Zion National Park Thursday following an investigation into an abandoned vehicle, according to the National Park Service.

An abandoned vehicle in the area of the Canyon Overlook Trail was reported to park rangers around 3 p.m. Wednesday, which triggered a search by the rangers.

The park rangers discovered a body at the base of the Great Arch Wednesday evening. The body was recovered Thursday morning with the aid of a helicopter.

Both the National Park Service and Washington County are investigating the incident.

The identity and gender of the deceased individual has yet to be released by authorities.

The last death reported in Zion National Park was in March, when a hiker fell from Angel’s Landing.

