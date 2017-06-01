Marianne Cook

May 28, 1974 — May 29, 2017

Marianne “Muffy” Lynette Evans Cook, age 43, returned to her Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 29, 2017, in the ICU unit of Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. Born on May 28, 1974, she is the daughter of Gale G. Evans and the late John R. Evans, the fourth of five children.

Marianne grew up in Bethesda, MD, being diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis at the young age of 3 ½ and Juvenile Diabetes soon after. Even at this early age, Marianne was always more concerned with others than with her own challenges. When first diagnosed, and in the hospital for Christmas, she insisted on going down to the gift store to get each family member a little gift, choosing nothing for herself. She never complained about the pain or the numerous major surgeries she underwent, and she never allowed these obstacles to stop her from achieving her goals.

She graduated from Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, MD, received a Bachelor’s Degree in Therapeutic Recreation from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Utah. Marianne worked as a Recreational Therapist in nursing homes and then as a Clinical Social Worker in hospice programs. She brought a ray of sunshine to all her patients and coworkers with her happy disposition and optimistic attitude.

Marianne married Kevin William Cook on May 24, 2008, in the Mount Timpanogas LDS Temple. Through Marianne’s great sacrifice, they were blessed with two beautiful children; Colton, age 6, and Kira, age 4. Once her children were born, Marianne became a stay at home mother which was the most rewarding work she had ever done. Her children were her world. She dedicated her life to their development and happiness. She was always creative in teaching them to pray, read the scriptures and to love learning and books.

Marianne was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a missionary in the Vancouver, British Columbia, Mission and continuously in many callings in her wards. She developed great faith and trust in the Lord through her health challenges and had a unique closeness with her Savior.

Marianne was an incredible inspiration to all who knew her. She was well known for her beautiful smile, her ability to lift others and her positive attitude. She never felt sorry for herself and taught us all by example how to endure optimistically to the end.

Marianne had three strokes during April and May. She worked hard to overcome the deficits of the strokes and was making progress. Following the third stroke, she developed pneumonia as a complication and passed away peacefully to join her father, grandparents and other loved ones in what we know is a glorious reunion where she is able to move freely and be without pain.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Cook; children: Colton and Kira Cook of Saint George, Utah; mother, Gale Evans of South Jordan, Utah; mother-in-law, Linda Cook of Redding, California; brothers: John Evans of The Woodlands, Texas, Michael Evans of South Jordan, Utah, and Richard Evans of Logan, Utah; sister, Carolyn Crapo of Aurora, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. in the LDS Chapel at 450 South Indian Hills Drive, St. George Utah.

in the LDS Chapel at 450 South Indian Hills Drive, St. George Utah. Friends and family may visit Friday, June 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, and Saturday at the chapel one hour prior to the service.

from at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, and at the chapel one hour prior to the service. Another service will be held on Monday, June 5, at 11 a.m. in the LDS Chapel at 5242 W. Country Club Drive, Highland, Utah, and interment will follow in the Highland City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staffs of the Dixie Regional Medical Center and Dixie Regional’s Neuro Specialty Rehab for their excellent care of Marianne during the past two months. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Perpetual Education Fund of the LDS Church.

