Rollover near Beaver temporarily blocks traffic on I-15

ST. GEORGE — A truck towing a Jeep rolled after its driver lost control of the vehicle, temporarily blocking both lanes of northbound traffic on Interstate 15 near Beaver Thursday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the rollover near mile marker 105 at approximately 3 p.m.

A man driving a Toyota Tacoma was hauling a Jeep on a utility trailer heading north as another vehicle approached in the other northbound lane, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Lawrence Hopper said.

“The vehicle started to sway as a faster vehicle passed it, which caused the driver to lose control,” Hopper said.

At that point, the Toyota and trailer rolled over, blocking both lanes of northbound traffic.

The occupants of the Toyota were all wearing seat belts and only minor injuries were reported. No other vehicles were involved.

Initial responders quickly moved the trailer and Jeep out of the roadway, allowing the outside lane to open up to traffic again with minimal delay. All three vehicles, the Toyota, trailer and Jeep, were towed from the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

