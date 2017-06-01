TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | June 2-4
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Community Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Turn Up the Heat Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | That Looks Sketchy | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | June Gallery Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Stories and Crafts | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Visitor Center, 10 N. 100 East, St. George | Telephone: 435-256-6313
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Paul Taylor 2 | Admission: $15 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” | Admission: $12 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Red Rock Dance Festival Choreography Showcase | Admission: $10 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday, 1 p.m. | Movie Event: “Rock Dog” | Admission: Free | Location: Enterprise Library, 393 S. 200 East, Enterprise
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Parowan Fun Run Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Library Park, Center and Main Street, Parowan
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Summer Reading Program Kick Off | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | What Women Want Expo | Admission: $5 | Location: Dixie Center St. George 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Tye Dye Night for Doctors Volunteer Clinic | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live: Nick Adams | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dave Tate | Admission: No Cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Level Rising | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89 A, Fredonia, Arizona
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Mike and Elaine | Admission: $5 | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Dulce | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | Georgefest “June Moon Jubilee” | Admission: Free; jazz garden, $5 cover; vendors vary | Location: Downtown St. George
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Free Fridays at the FireHouse | Admission: Free | Location: FireHouse Bar and Grill, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 8 p.m. PST | Casapoolooza: Yellow Brick Road | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 5 p.m. | BMX Single Point Racing | Admission: Participants, $10; balance bikes, $5; spectators, free | Location: Virgin BMX, 900 N. Kolob Road, Virgin
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Moonlight 5K | Admission: $45 | Location: Corner of Main Street and Tabernacle, St. George
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Hurricane Triathlon | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Hurricane City Pool, 700 North 200 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Schimmy Shake 5K | Admission: Individual, $20; family, $20 | Location: St. James Park, 620 E. St. James Lane, St. George
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | BMX Triple Point Racing | Admission: Participants, $35; balance bikes, $10; spectators, free | Location: Virgin BMX, 900 North Kolob Road, Virgin
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Navajo Lake Trail Maintenance | Admission: Volunteer work | Location: Navajo Lake Road, Duck Creek Village
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | Goat Yoga | Admission: $15 recommended donation | Location: Dust Devil Ranch Horse Sanctuary, 3305 S. 6500 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.