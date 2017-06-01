George Jessop

July 13, 1968 — May 26, 2017

George Millward Jessop Jr. passed from this life on May 26, 2017. He was introduced to the world on July 13, 1968, to George Millward Jessop Sr. and Anita Lane Jessop. He was the eldest of four children. His siblings are Rula Holm, Russel Millward Jesso, and Andrew Lane Jessop.

Married to LeAnnah Pledger Jessop, George became “dad” to her two youngest boys, Kayden and Kyle. George also fathered three beautiful daughters, Nakita Jessop Williams, Maria Jessop and Mckayla Jessop who were his world. Then his grandkids came along, bringing out the softest side of George. His day was always complete whenever they came to visit.

George was the very definition of a cowboy. He often spent his time surrounded by nature with the company of his beloved horse “Betty.” His hands were never idle. When he wasn’t busy with his cattle or tinkering on his machinery, he was lending a hand to his neighbor, always willing to help a friend in need.

“I think it’s wise to be steadfast, even if you know you’re going to get hit once in a while,” were words George spoke and truly lived by. He was always constant and honest to his core, and though he was a man of few words, he led by his example. George spent his final days surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Richard Seth Jessop; his father, George Sr.; his two children Justin Cooke and Monica Bistline; and his brother Alan.

George is survived by his wife, LeAnnah Pledger Jessop; his daughters Nakita, Maria and Mckayla, as well as his many adopted children, Curtis, Cindy, Seth, CJ, Ashlee, Jessica, Joshua, Sean, Kayden and Kyle; several grandchildren; his mother, Anita; his stepfather Frank Jessop; and siblings Marie, David, Wayne, Rula, Liz, Frank Jr, Velvet, Suzie, Kathy, Russell, Carl, Anne, Andrew, Janetta and Amy.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 2, 11 a.m. at Canaan Ranch on Hwy 59 in Apple Valley, Utah.

There will be a public viewing Thursday, June 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary.

Burial will take place at the Toquerville City Cemetery following the services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.