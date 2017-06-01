Can progressive hearing loss affect more then just my hearing?

Dr. Keith Darrow, PhD, CCC-A

Intermountain Audiology Hearing Clinics

Dr. Keith Darrow is M.I.T. and Harvard Medical trained. He is a neuroscientist and clinical audiologist at Intermountain Audiology Hearing Clinics. Dr Darrow is also the director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology, an expert in speech and hearing bioscience and technology and a professor at Worcester State University. He is also a nationally recognized speaker, trainer, and researcher. His publications and research cited over 500 times.