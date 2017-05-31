Moab man killed in BASE jumping accident

Stock image Colorado River canyon and Chicken Corner Road, Moab, Utah | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A BASE jumper fell approximately 320 feet to his death Tuesday night near Moab.

Seth F. Graham, 34, of Moab, was alone when he initiated a BASE jump along an eastern Utah stretch of the Colorado River off state Route 128 near milepost 1, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, a person on a Canyonlands by Night river boat tour witnessed Graham’s fatal jump from a location named “G” spot, a 320-foot-high cliff above the Goose Island Recreation site, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Officials were notified of the incident, and sheriff’s deputies, emergency responders and search and rescue crews responded to the scene.

Crews located Graham’s body and determined that he died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the BASE jumping accident.

BASE jumping is an extreme sport which involves parachuting or wingsuit flying from tall structures such as buildings, bridges and natural features – the BASE acronym literally stands for “building, antennae, span or Earth.” Due to the lower altitudes of the jumps, BASE jumping is considered significantly more dangerous than skydiving from a plane.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by the authorities and may not contain the full scope of findings.

