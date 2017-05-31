‘Shell-ebrate’ summer at desert reserve children’s story, craft programs

Red Cliffs Desert Reserve desert tortoises, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Lacey McIntyre, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Visitor Center is giving families something to “shell-ebrate” this summer by hosting a story and craft series on select Fridays throughout June and July.

Children and their families are invited to come meet desert tortoises Tank and Chip and learn about a variety of desert animals.

Attendees will hear a story and do a craft about a unique animal. Each date will feature a different animal craft.

“From rattlesnakes and Gila monsters to scorpions and tarantulas there is a lot to explore right in our own backyard,” a news release for the program said.

The craft activity is recommended for children ages 4 and up, but younger children are welcome to attend and listen to the story. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The activity dates are June 2, 16 and 30, and July 14 and 28.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Reservations can be made by contacting Lacey McIntyre by phone: 435-256-6313 or email: lacey.mcintyre@washco.utah.gov.

The Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Visitor Center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are invited to come see some of the animals even if they are unable to make it to the summer program activities.

Event details

What: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Stories and Crafts.

When: June 2, 16 and 30, and July 14 and 28 | 10 a.m.

Where: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Visitor Center, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.

Additional information: Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Lacey McIntyre by phone: 435-256-6313 or email: lacey.mcintyre@washco.utah.gov.

Cost: Free.

