Georgefest celebrates 2 years of nightlife in Southern Utah

Fans enjoy a free concert on the main stage at Georgefest, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Emceesquare Media, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The night sky over St. George’s historic downtown district will come alive Friday when Georgefest celebrates its second anniversary with “June Moon Jubilee.” Partnering with St. George Races, Georgefest will offer a full evening of music and free mustache birthday cake at the Jazz Garden.

Adding to the celebration, attendees will enjoy extended hours and after-dark fun. including the “Galaxy Light Parade” on Tabernacle Street, the “Moonlight 5K” race through downtown streets and the “Firehose Frenzy Foam Party” hosted by the St. George Fire Department at the main stage.

Registration for the Moonlight 5K is $45 and is available online now and from 6-10:30 p.m. at Georgefest Friday.

“The St. George Race Department is really looking forward to being a part of the June Georgefest anniversary celebration once again,” said Aaron Metler, city of St. George recreation coordinator and one of the area’s most renowned runners. “Georgefest has turned into an extremely successful event that draws the entire community each month. Our team is really excited about partnering with Georgefest again this June, and presenting some really fun, healthy activities for everyone in the area.”

June Moon Jubilee Schedule of Events:

6-10 p.m. | Georgefest Main Street free concert featuring Crimson and The Fangs.

6-10:30 p.m. | Moonlight 5K registration/packet pickup.

6 p.m. to midnight | George Jazz Garden serving mustache birthday cake, La Havana Cabana food truck, craft brews, specialty sodas and live music.

9:15 p.m. | Galaxy Light Parade on Tabernacle.

10 p.m. | Moonlight 5K at St. George Tabernacle.

11 p.m. | Firehose Frenzy Foam Party with live DJ at Main Stage.

Two years ago, Georgefest began as a relatively small street festival drawing a few hundred people. But ever since that first gathering in June of 2015, the crowds have continued to swell, the number of attractions has steadily increased and the word has spread – St. George’s historic downtown district is the place to be on the first Friday night of every month.

“We’ve been absolutely delighted to see Georgefest become such a favorite with the local community, and with out-of-towners who come to enjoy the beauty of southern Utah,” Georgefest founder and Executive Producer Melynda Thorpe said. “For so many people in the area, our event has earned ‘must-go’ status; they wouldn’t think of not being a part of this wonderful, inclusive celebration whenever they’re in town.”

Georgefest now spans two city blocks on Main Street and Tabernacle and includes a DJ dance party, street buskers performing for tips, a food truck village, artisans presenting handcrafted items for sale, booths offering games and activities for kids and much more. Attendees can also find the best in local and regional indie rock bands performing free concerts on the main stage.

One of the most significant signs of Georgefest’s growth and popularity has been its shift to a new venue for the Jazz Garden, presented by The Desert Pulse.

“Now Jazz Garden guests 21 and over have plenty of room to enjoy sophisticated entertainment offerings – and dance if they’re so inclined – while sampling boutique wines, craft brews, tapas, and specialty sodas,” Thorpe said.

The Jazz Garden is located at Green Gate Village, next door to Judd’s Store on Tabernacle Street. Follow the searchlight, and come enjoy free mustache birthday cake in honor of Georgefest’s second anniversary. There is a $5 cover charge to enter the jazz garden.

For more information about Georgefest or to become a vendor click here or email info@georgefest.org. Georgefest organizers are now accepting applications for street market vendors, buskers and food vendors.

