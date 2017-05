Brad Harr

Brad Harr & Associates

As of June 1, 2006, Brad opened the doors of a firm after his own name: BRADLEY C. HARR, PC. He has become known in St. George, Utah for his legal work and provides support to not only his own clients but also helps other law firms with their personal injury clients. He has represented hundreds of local injured people from the Washington County, Utah area and enjoys referrals from former clients and area attorneys alike.