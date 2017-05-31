Utah says there is no constitutional right to marry your laptop

Carlos McKnight of Washington, waves a flag in support of gay marriage outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2015. A major opinion on gay marriage is among the remaining to be released before the term ends at the end of June. | Photo courtesy of AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin. St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — There is no constitutional right to marry a laptop, the Utah Attorney General’s Office said in a new court filing.

Responding to a lawsuit filed against Gov. Gary Herbert, Attorney General Sean Reyes, and Utah County Clerk Bryan Thompson, lawyers for the state asked a federal judge to dismiss it.

Chris Sevier sued the state of Utah, arguing that if same-sex marriage is legal he should be allowed to marry his computer. He recently amended his lawsuit to include John Gunter, Jr., and Whitney Kohl, who are arguing for the right to enter into a polygamous marriage.

Sevier has a history of filing similar lawsuits in other states. He is acting as his own attorney in this lawsuit and has been barred from practicing law in Tennessee.

“Plaintiffs contend that because the courts have recognized same-sex individuals’ right to marry, this Court should further expand the right to marry to include unions between a person and a laptop computer and unions between multiple partners,” assistant Utah Attorney General David Wolf wrote in the filing, adding:

“These claims are untenable as a matter of law because Plaintiffs lack standing to bring these claims and the right to marry has not been indefinitely expanded, nor should it be. Simply put, marrying a laptop computer or multiple partners are not rights protected by the Constitution.”

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station