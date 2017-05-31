Arrowhead Gallery features two distinct painters in June; reception set

Photos of artwork courtesy of Arrowhead Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Arrowhead Gallery’s June featured artists are painters Jamie Robertson and Wanda Schaertel. The works of the two artists will be shown throughout the month at the gallery, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Join Robertson and Schaertel for an artists’ reception at the gallery June 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Jamie Robertson

Jamie Robertson studied art at Southern Utah University and Eastern Illinois University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in studio art. Later, she obtained her Master of Fine Arts degree at the New York Academy of Figurative Art.

Since graduating, Robertson has taught art to students of all ages and is currently teaching drawing and composition as well as design at Dixie State University.

Robertson’s art focuses on foundation studies. These studies have given her a structured way to see nature and teach others to draw from life. This ability to communicate the visual language in their drawing studies and to seek to fill their art with emotion and power has led many of Robertson’s students to produce work of extraordinary quality.

Wanda Schaertel

Wanda Schaertel is currently redefining her artistic career after finally being afforded the time to do what she really loves to do: drawing and painting the world as she sees it.

After graduating from California State Fullerton in 1987 with her Bachelor of Arts in illustration, Schaertel specialized in court room exhibits for lawyers and their experts, creating medical illustrations, technical diagrams and 3-D animations.

The opportunity presented itself to move from California to the beautiful state of Utah in 2013, when Schaertel seriously changed her pursuits. In 2016, she began the online MFA program through Academy of Art University, San Francisco. Her goals are to become an art instructor at Dixie State University and create gallery work.

Event details

What: “Featured Artist Reception.”

When: Friday, June 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free.

