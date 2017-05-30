Motorcycle rider goes down after truck turns in front of her

St. George officers inspect the motorcycle of a rider who had to lay her bike down Tuesday afternoon to avoid hitting another vehicle. St. George, Utah, May 30, 2017| Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A motorcycle club out of Ogden that was returning home from a Memorial Day outing got delayed for several hours Tuesday as one of their riders had to drop her bike after a truck turned in front of her.

“We had a motorcycle rider going eastbound on Red Cliffs Drive approaching the Mall Drive intersection,” St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson said. “As they entered the intersection on a green light, a dark-colored SUV or large pickup made a left turn directly in front of that motorcycle rider, causing her to lay the bike down.”

Mickelson said no contact was made with the vehicle, but the rider did the correct thing in laying the bike down to avoid a collision. The incident was dispatched to police at 12:15 p.m.

“That vehicle was responsible for causing the crash,” Mickelson said, “however we didn’t get any information on that vehicle.”

When asked if the incident was a hit-and-run, Mickelson said it was “kind of, but without the hit.”

Mickelson, a St. George Police motorcycle officer, reminded drivers to watch for motorcycles.

“Nice weather, motorcycles are out, keep your eyes open for them. Pay attention to what is coming at you if you’re going to make a turn.”

The rider sustained road rash and abrasions, however, she was wearing a helmet. She refused transport and was released after treatment by Gold Cross paramedics. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.

Units from St. George Police, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance were at the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders along with personal observation and may not contain the full scope of findings.

