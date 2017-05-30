Robert Waid

May 30, 2017

July 6, 1933 — May 25, 2017

Robert C. Waid, 83, died May 25, 2017, in St. George, Utah. He was born July 6, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Jesse and Winifred Bailee Waid. He married Lucille Roth on June 1, 1957.

Robert was raised in Euclid, Ohio. He loved track in high school. After high school, he entered the U.S. Navy. He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lucille; children: Elizabeth, Christopher (Maria) Waid, Laura (Rudy) Vera, and Joe (Traci) Waid; grandchildren: Maddi, Alex, Colin, and Nora: great-granddaughter, Chloe; and brother, Dick Waid.

Funeral services

  • Catholic Mass will be held Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah.  
  • Rosary will be held Thursday, prior to Mass at 9:30 a.m., at the church. 

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.  For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.

