On the EDge: Yes, we could use another political party, in fact we could use a couple of them

Stock images, St. George News

OPINION – As always, I’m intrigued by the idea of a new political party emerging.

But, as always, I have no reason to get my hopes up.

Especially with a new party being born in Utah, the reddest of the red states.

The United Utah Party will be headed up by Brigham Young University political science professor and former Utah County Democratic Party Chairman Richard Davis. Jim Bennett, the son and campaign manager of the late Bob Bennett, a three-term Republican senator from Utah, will serve as executive director of the UUP. He will also run as either a member of the UUP or an unaffiliated candidate in the special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who resigned recently and will return to private life to, according to many reports, prepare for a run for the governor’s office.

The idea behind the formation of the UUP is that centrist Republicans and Democrats in Utah have nobody to represent them, with Davis claiming both parties have drifted too far into extremist politics.

Now, I can certainly understand Republican centrists looking for an alternative. Reps. Mia Love, Chaffetz and Sen. Mike Lee have driven the party so hard to the right that they would make the Tea Party bunch blush.

The Legislature is run by a super-majority of heavies from the far right, the governor’s office is in the Sarah Palin – Joe The Plumber political camp and our Washington, D.C. delegation is, arguably, the most conservative in the nation.

Throw in what has happened as the extreme right has hijacked county commissions and town councils across the state and you can see how far the party has strayed from traditional Republican platforms and values.

But, as far as the other side, I fail to see any Democrat lurching much beyond moderate. It’s just not there, not at the local, state or federal level.

If anything, Utah Democrats should be upset because they have so few viable candidates and because those that they run are so conservative that they are Democrats in name only. With the exception of Salt Lake City, where a succession of mayors – Rocky Anderson, Ralph Becker and Jackie Biskupski – have served under a traditional liberal banner there is little for progressives to cheer about.

What I think is happening here is that a group of traditional Utah Republicans, aghast at what occurred during the election last year and further dismayed by what has transpired since the inauguration, is looking to put the GOP back on proper footing, even if it means creating a new party.

Bennett’s inclusion in this new party is the clue.

His father was a classic Republican. He was tough on crime, he was fiscally conservative, he was pro-life, pro-religion, pro-business. He was also an interesting man whose company I enjoyed when he would come to Southern Utah, whether to meet with constituents and media or to take in a play at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

I remember him as an engaging conversationalist, capable of deep thought, and as a warm human being. I would bump into him occasionally in the courtyard of the Adams Theatre on a clean, clear summer morning and take a moment to chat about anything but politics, for which he seemed grateful. He was, after all, on vacation.

Now, our politics were, obviously, quite different, but he was, nonetheless, dignified and cordial, even during some very intense conversations. He got a raw deal from the zealots who crawled aboard the Tea Party bus and ramrodded him out of office, claiming he was far too liberal, which was absurd.

He was no fan of the president and, in fact, according to his son, asked, while on his death bed, if he could visit the Muslims in his hospital so he could “go up to every single one of them and apologize on behalf of the Republican Party for Donald Trump.”

But, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t a loyal conservative, it just means he wasn’t swept away by the emotion of a populist movement that has splintered the Republican Party in Utah and elsewhere.

In fact, he was in touch with the majority of people in Utah who voted against Trump.

Still, that does not guarantee the success of a third party in Utah, even though 39 percent of voters are not affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic parties.

While that number seems impressive and, even, perhaps, a good base to build upon, when push comes to shove, the UUP will be an exercise in futility.

It takes more than a bunch of disgruntled voters to make a new party effective, as we learned when George Wallace, John Anderson, Ross Perot and Ralph Nader ran for president. They rode the wave of populist politics but succeeded only in watering down the vote in most cases and playing the spoiler in another. That’s it.

On the state level, Minnesota has had some success over the years with third-party campaigns – remember Gov. Jesse Ventura, the pro wrestler turned politician? But, that’s Minnesota where voters have a history of looking beyond the two established parties.

The truth is, we already have a couple of alternative parties. They lurk in the shadows, but we have the Libertarian, Independent, Constitutionalist, Green and other parties.

We don’t know much about them, however, because even though they may get enough signatures to make it to the ballot, they don’t have the bucks to conduct widespread campaigns.

And, that is where the UUP will fail tremendously.

It takes money to run a campaign.

A lot of money.

More money than you or I will ever have.

My skepticism tells me that although Bennett may have a lot of political savvy and a good, solid reputation, he is wasting his time. I see the hardliners ready to pick his bones and toss him aside among the GOP rubble in a heartbeat, unless he and the UUP come up with a lot of money in a short amount of time, which is doubtful. The party will soon disappear with him, crushed by the big boys with their deep pockets and establishment roots.

Yes, we can use another political party.

We could use a couple of them.

It would help bring back voters who have thrown up their hands in disgust and left the system altogether.

But, don’t hold your breath.

We can’t muster enough support to pass campaign reform and term limits, let alone create and build a viable new political party.

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

No bad days!

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela