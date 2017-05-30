MISSING: 15-year-old Justice Hafen

Written by Mori Kessler
May 30, 2017
Justice Marie Hafen was reported missing May 29, 2017. She is believed to have run away from home. | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News
Justice Marie Hafen was reported missing May 29, 2017. She is believed to have run away from home. | Missing poster courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a St. George teen suspected of having run away.

Justice Marie Hafen, is reported to have run away from home Monday and is believed to still be in the St. George area, according to the St. George Police.

Description of Hafen

  • Age: 15
  • Height: 5 foot 4 inches
  • Hair: Sandy Blonde
  • Eyes: Hazel
  • Sex: Female
  • Weight: 103 pounds
  • Build: Petite
  • Complexion: Fair

Anyone with information concerning Hafen’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Department at 435-674-4300, and to reference incident number 17P013084 when calling.

