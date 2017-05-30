MISSING: 15-year-old Justice Hafen

ST. GEORGE – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a St. George teen suspected of having run away.
Justice Marie Hafen, is reported to have run away from home Monday and is believed to still be in the St. George area, according to the St. George Police.
Description of Hafen
- Age: 15
- Height: 5 foot 4 inches
- Hair: Sandy Blonde
- Eyes: Hazel
- Sex: Female
- Weight: 103 pounds
- Build: Petite
- Complexion: Fair
Anyone with information concerning Hafen’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Department at 435-674-4300, and to reference incident number 17P013084 when calling.
Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.