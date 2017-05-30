Lannie Brown

May 17, 1940 — May 25, 2017

Lanette Louise Berrett Brown (“Lannie”), age 77, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2017 (her 55th wedding anniversary), due to complications from brain surgery. She was loved by all who knew her.

Lannie was born May 17, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lyman Charles and Louise Marie Lockman Berrett. She was raised in Montpelier, Idaho, and Downey California, along with her younger siblings, Denney and Vicki, whom she loved and adored. Lannie graduated from Downey High School and attended Brigham Young University, where she met Richard Kent Brown (Dick) in an abnormal-psychology class. Lannie and Dick were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on May 25, 1962, the same day they graduated from BYU.

Lannie and Dick lived in Utah, Montana, Illinois, and Arizona, where they made many dear friends. They raised seven children and Lannie also taught elementary school. She served faithfully in numerous callings in the LDS Church and enjoyed volunteering in the temple. She loved people and made time to visit with anyone, whether she had a spare minute or not. She made everyone feel as if they were her best friend. Her kind, loving demeanor set a great example for all who came in contact with her. She also enjoyed reading and writing in her journal, and her all-time favorite vacation place was the beach.

Lannie is survived by her children, Lori (Les) Casey of St. George; Eric (Lisa) of Houston, Texas; Kent (Elizabeth) of St. George; Joel (Missy) of Vernal, Utah; Kyle (Laurie) of St. George; Jill (Jason) Briggs of Gilbert, Arizona; and Jodi (Jason) Curtis of St. George; 38 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren (plus one due in October); her brother Denney (Lorene) Berrett; sister Vicki (Scott) Wilson; and sister-in-law Gloria (Gerald) Day. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, parents-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. at the St. James Ward building, 1095 E. St. James Lane, St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, and on Friday from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Graveside services and interment will take place on Friday, June 2, at 4 p.m. in Annabella, Utah.

Lannie’s family would like to thank Dr. Berkeley Bate and the other skilled doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff who took such good care of her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.