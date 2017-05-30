Man allegedly tells police he was on his way to sell meth; slapped with 1st-degree felony

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 48-year-old man allegedly told police he was on his way to sell methamphetamine to multiple users Thursday evening when he was stopped by the Washington County Drug Task Force and arrested on a variety of charges.

At approximately 8:26 p.m. Thursday, the task force executed a narcotics search warrant at Tracy Lee Eyman’s trailer located at 113 W. 400 South in Hurricane City, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington County Drug Task Force in support of the arrest.

Prior to executing the search warrant, Eyman was seen leaving his trailer. He was pulled over and taken into police custody after authorities allegedly located several baggies of methamphetamine in his vehicle, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

During an interview with police, Eyman allegedly admitted there was more than half an ounce of meth in his vehicle, the report stated.

“Tracy stated that he was on his way to sell methamphetamine to approximately two to three people,” the detective wrote in the statement. “Tracy further stated that he had about half an ounce of marijuana inside a safe located in his bedroom. Tracy reported that he had three packages of ‘mushrooms’ and a syringe inside the same safe. Tracy stated that he should have a meth pipe on his bed.”

While Eyman reportedly told detectives that he only sells marijuana and hadn’t used it in 15 years, he did allegedly admit to using meth four hours before his arrest, according to the statement.

Once in custody, Eyman was taken back to his trailer for questioning while police continued executing the warrant. During a search of Eyman’s residence, detectives allegedly located psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, a syringe containing a liquid substance, a meth pipe, a .22 caliber rifle and two counterfeit $100 bills, according to the report.

“Tracy later claimed that he has never seen the two hundred dollar bills before and did not know who the money belonged to,” the detective stated.

Eyman was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Eyman of first-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute, second-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute, two third-degree felony counts of possession of a forgery and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, class A misdemeanor drug possession and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eyman was found indigent by the court during his initial court appearance Friday and will be represented by court-appointed attorney Larry Meyers.

He was released from custody on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Eric A. Ludlow for his next court appearance on June 5.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

