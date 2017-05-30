Garbage truck vs. Ford; driver of Ford loses

Stock image by aijohn784/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SANTA CLARA – A collision between a garbage truck and a Ford F-150 early Tuesday morning left the garbage truck unscathed.

At about 7:30 a.m., a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 65-year-old man was eastbound on Santa Clara Drive approaching the intersection with Lava Flow Drive, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Officer Chad Holt said.

“They had a red light,” Hold said. “They failed to stop.”

The garbage truck was southbound on Lava Flow Drive turning left to head into St. George on a green light, Holt said.

The Ford ran the red light and hit the garbage truck. The pickup truck sustained “moderate” damage in the collision, Holt said, but the garbage truck was not damaged at all, and its driver was uninjured.

The driver of the Ford was checked out by medical crews at the scene but refused transport to the hospital, Holt said.

The man complained of double vision and feeling “out of it” and was transported for medical attention by his wife, who had responded to the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford was cited for failure to stop and having no proof of insurance, Holt said.

Santa Clara Fire Department, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department and the Ivins Ambulance service responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

