Grant Iverson

Grant W. Iverson, 92, father, grandfather and beloved cowboy dropped the reins peacefully on May 24, 2017, in St. George, Utah. He was born on April 15, 1925, in Washington, Utah, to Wallace Joseph and Dina Adams Iverson.

Dad grew up on a horse or behind a team of horses and worked on the family farm during the Depression. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from Jan. 15, 1944-April 22, 1946, in the amphibious force as a boatswain mate 2nd class stationed on the Pacific Islands for his whole tour of duty.

Prior to dad’s military service, he met the love of his life, Grace Spendlove. After he returned from overseas they were married on May 13, 1948. Their marriage was later solemnized on March 25, 1952, in the St. George LDS Temple. Recently they just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. They had three beautiful daughters, Connie, Carmen and Sharon.

After the war, dad worked on his family’s farm and on the district gunite machine, lining the Washington Fields canal and irrigation ditches with cement. Dad and LaGrande Frei did all the cement work on the Dixie Sun Bowl in 1947.

Dad’s life’s profession was driving truck for 32 years. He drove three years for Rocky Mountain and 29 years for Milne Truck Lines. After his retirement, he went to work at DATS Trucking for 13 years for his son-in-law, Stanley Snow, and Stan’s partner, Don Ipson. Dad received driver of the month in 1999 and was awarded driver of the year in 2000. From UMTA, for the state of Utah, he received recognition for outstanding service as a Professional Truck Driver in 2001. He drove over 1 million miles without an accident.

Dad lived a full life. He loved his horses, roping, fishing, boating, camping and all sports. He worked hard and played hard. He always said, “you can’t take it with you.” Dad was the happiest when his most important asset, his family, surrounded him. Each time his family visited he was sure to let them know how proud he was of them.

He is survived by his wife, Grace; two daughters, Carmen (Stanley) Snow, Sharon (Dennis) Stucki; son-in-law Gary Jenkins; 12 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren with one due in October. He is also survived by three siblings, Wanda Sandberg, Fayone Lulchuck, and Dennis (Jeri Burgess) Iverson; sisters-in-law, Nada and Judy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Connie Jenkins; brothers, Claire and Malin Iverson; sister, Celeste; and brothers-in-law, Grant Blackett and Wayne Sandberg.

We wish to thank those at IHC Dixie Regional Medical Center, Dr. Leavitt, Chad, Abigail, Megan, Briele, Michelle, Mary Ann and Laurie for the comfort they gave our dad.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 30, 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah.

There will be a viewing Tuesday prior to services from 9-10:45 a.m. at the Mortuary.

I nterment will take place in the Washington City Cemetery Washington, Utah.

