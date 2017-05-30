Audit of Utah’s liquor control authority finds millions in accounting errors

Image composite, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A new audit of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has found millions in accounting errors because of a new computer system.

The report from Utah State Auditor John Dougall, obtained by FOX13 ahead of the DABC commission’s monthly meeting, said from July to December 2016, the DABC did not record $216 million in revenue or $118 million in goods sold into the state’s ledger system, FINET.

It also found anywhere from $26 million to $308 million in discrepancies through the state liquor control authority’s various financial reporting systems for December 2016 and January of this year alone.

DABC Executive Director Sal Petilos told reporters that no money was missing. In a letter and remarks to the DABC commission on Tuesday, he pushed back at the audit.

“What we had was a delay in reporting and we generate a lot of money monthly,” he said. “We weren’t able to report because of system issues.”

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station